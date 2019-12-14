VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

Vietnam women climb two places in world football rankings

By Nguyen Quy   December 14, 2019 | 12:40 pm GMT+7
Vietnam women climb two places in world football rankings
Vietnam's women football team parade the national flag after defending their SEA Games gold medal against Thailand in the Philippines, December 8, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

Their recent SEA Games gold medal has seen the Vietnamese women's football team rise two places to 32nd in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings.

They rank sixth in Asia behind Australia (7th), Japan (10th), North Korea (11st), China (15th), and South Korea (20th).

The Vietnamese women's football team is currently the strongest in Southeast Asia after a hard fought win against Thailand saw them defend their gold medal at the recent SEA Games held in the Philippines.

Last August, they also became the AFF champions by defeating Thailand to end the latter’s three-year reign as champions.

The highest position that Vietnam's women football team have ever achieved in FIFA rankings is 28, six years ago. This is the first time the Vietnamese women wrapped up the year as No.1 in Southeast Asia after three consecutive years of standing second behind Thailand.

Thailand are now 38th in the world and seventh in Asia.

The U.S., Germany and Netherlands respectively remain the top three while the bottom three are Aruba, Madagascar and Mauritius.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam women's football team world football rankings SEA Games 30 Thailand FIFA Women’s World Rankings
 
Read more
HAGL rejects La Liga club trial offers to key players

HAGL rejects La Liga club trial offers to key players

Quang Hai turns down Japanese club's offer

Quang Hai turns down Japanese club's offer

Van Hau makes debut for Heerenveen

Van Hau makes debut for Heerenveen

Vietnam star midfielder takes aim at Asia's best footballer trophy

Vietnam star midfielder takes aim at Asia's best footballer trophy

La Liga club invites Vietnamese midfielder for trial

La Liga club invites Vietnamese midfielder for trial

Dutch club to honor their Vietnamese player for SEA Games heroics

Dutch club to honor their Vietnamese player for SEA Games heroics

Park Hang-seo: the legendary football coach of Vietnam

Park Hang-seo: the legendary football coach of Vietnam

Striking gold: PM lauds players, coaches and fans

Striking gold: PM lauds players, coaches and fans

 
go to top