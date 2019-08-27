VnExpress International
Vietnamese women beat Thailand to become AFF champions

By Nguyen My   August 27, 2019 | 09:47 pm GMT+7
Vietnam (red) play Thailand in the AFF Women's Championship final, August 27, 2019.

Vietnam defeated Thailand by a single goal after extra time to claim the 2019 Women’s AFF Cup championship for the third time on Tuesday.

Before the match, Thailand were the clear favorite to defend their championship since they have just competed in the 2019 Women’s World Cup and are on home turf. They headed to the final on a five-match winning streak, scoring 31 and only conceding three.

Thailand asserted their dominance for most of the first half. They were able to create many chances and increase their pressing on Vietnam’s half, and came close to scoring in the 25th minute after their free-kick slightly touched the outside of the post.

Vietnam, however, handled the pressure well by closely marking Thailand’s players and trying to limit their space. Vietnam had one good chance to score at the end of the first half, but Tuyet Dung shot over the bar in an uncrowded penalty area.

The second half saw Thailand continue demonstrating their attacking threat and Vietnam counter-attacking, but no presentable chance was created. Both teams headed to the extra time after a goalless draw in the official time.

Vietnam’s Huynh Nhu was on a high scoring form in this competition, and she was able to write her name on the score sheet once again. After a push pass on the right wing, she tapped in the winner in the fifth minute of the extra time.

Thailand were determined to find the equalizer as the ball was mostly in play in Vietnam’s half, forcing the away team’s defense to work hard in the remaining minutes.

Vietnam stood up well to the attacking scare of Thailand until the final whistle, and they have been crowned the 2019 Women’s AFF Cup champions for the third time. Vietnam previously won the tournament in 2006 and 2012.

The victory also ends Thailand’s three-year reign as the champions.

