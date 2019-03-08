Vietnam U16 women set for AFC Championship debut

In the qualification tournament, the team had beaten Laos and lost to Australia. They needed at least a point in the last game against Iran and wait for Australia to defeat Laos in order to qualify.

Things went as hoped. The Vietnamese girls held Iran to a draw on Thursday and Laos lost 0-3 to Australia. This meant that the U16 Vietnam girls finished the qualification tournament with four points in second place, winning a ticket to this year’s Asian Football Federation (AFC) U16 Championship.

Other teams that qualified are Australia, China, Bangladesh, Thailand, Japan, North Korea and South Korea.

This year will be the 8th edition of AFC U16 Women’s Championship, the biennial tournament held by the AFC for U16 teams from Asia.

The tournament will be hosted by Thailand from September 15-28 this year, with eight teams competing. North Korea are the defending champions.