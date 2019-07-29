Vietnam’s Lan becomes FIFA elite referee

Ngo Duy Lan is one of two Vietnamese referees in FIFA's elite category. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

This is the highest level, with elite FIFA referees getting to officiate in important events like 2022 World Cup qualifiers and the AFC Champions League.

To reach the elite level, Lan had to referee three important matches selected and supervised by the AFC. His final test was a V. League game between Thanh Hoa FC and Ho Chi Minh City FC on July 21. Lan also must be fluent in English and pass standard physical tests.

Elite FIFA referees will first get to officiate in a few games in their region and some international friendlies.

Lan has refereed many important games that could affect the outcome of V. league like Hanoi FC vs. Hoang Anh Gia Lai and Thanh Hoa FC vs. Ho Chi Minh City FC earlier this year.

Vietnam has five FIFA-verified referees, Hoang Ha (verified in 2010), Nguyen Hien Triet (verified in 2015 and reached elite level in 2017), Tran Dinh Thinh (2019), and Truong Hong Vu (2019) being the others.