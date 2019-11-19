Vietnam's draw against Thailand is half success, says coach

"We did not lose the game to Thailand, but I'm not satisfied with this result. I want us to win," Park said as Vietnam had a goalless draw with Thailand in the second round of their 2022 World Cup qualification in Group G Tuesday night, repeating the result they had in the first leg in September.

"However, not letting Thailand to get three points is half success. Vietnam was defeated by Thailand in 2015 in Hanoi and after today, we have proved that it is not easy for Thailand to beat us anymore. That is a postive progress," he said.

Vietnam started the game on the offense but made several mistakes and thus missed many chances to score.

For that, Park said what he and the team could do is practicing harder to eliminate as many as mistakes as they could.

"We will play the next game of the World Cup qualifiers in March next year and I still have a lot of time to make changes. I could not say any plans now but for sure, there will be adjustments."

In the first half of the match, center-back Bui Tien Dung put the ball in the net, but the goal was disallowed as the referee decided that Doan Van Hau had fouled the goalkeeper.

Commenting on that, coach Park said the referee might have been wrong but admitted that it was a complicated situation which is hard to make a right and just decision.

Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam made several brilliant saves for Vietnam, including one when he blocked a penalty kick with his right foot.

Coach Akira Nishino of Thailand said the game with Vietnam was "truly a tough one."

"We knew from the beginning that Vietnam are strong and play with a fighting spirit. Today, they defended strongly before returning with dangerous counter attack."

Coach Akira Nishino of Thailand speaks at a press conference in Hanoi, November 19, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

"After today, I think Vietnam are having great chance to go further in Group G, while Thailand will have to try much harder," he said.

Vietnam beat UAE 1-0 last Thursday in Hanoi, and with a goalless draw with Thailand at home, the team now stand top of Group G, having 11 points, followed by Malaysia with nine points. Thailand stand third with eight, UAE fifth with six and Indonesia rock the bottom with zero points.