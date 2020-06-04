Vietnam footballers’ values surge on transfer site

Vietnamese forward Nguyen Tien Linh celebrates his goal against UAE in a World Cup qualification match in Hanoi, November 14, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

The most valuable players are now forward Nguyen Tien Linh and captain Que Ngoc Hai, according to the site's latest updates released this week.

Both are now valued at €300,000 ($336,000), with Linh's estimated worth increasing by 12 times since March 2019 and Hai's by four times, thanks to their contributions at several tournaments.

At the friendly King's Cup in Thailand in June last year, the team beat hosts Thailand and advanced to the final where they lost to Curacao in a penalty shootout.

One major reason for the big jump in Linh's value was his impressive performances at the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games last December, where Vietnam won the football title, and the ongoing 2022 World Cup qualifiers, where Vietnam have been unbeaten with 11 points after five games, topping group G.

Linh scored six goals for Vietnam at the 2019 SEA Games, only after eight by Ha Duc Chinh, whose value jumped from €25,000 ($28,000) to €150,000 ($168,000).

Midfield maestro Nguyen Quang Hai, who won the Silver Ball in May, saw his value go up from €150,000 ($168,000) to €250,000 ($280,000).

Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam, striker Nguyen Cong Phuong and midfielder Luong Xuan Truong remain at €200,000, and defender Doan Van Hau at €175,000 ($196,000), with Transfermakt saying it did not update their values.

The combined value of the 23-strong Vietnamese squad is €3.6 million ($4.03 million), up from €1.73 million ($1.94 million) last year.