Football

Vietnam footballers’ values surge on transfer site

By Dang Khoa   June 4, 2020 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese forward Nguyen Tien Linh celebrates his goal against UAE in a World Cup qualification match in Hanoi, November 14, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

German football transfer site Transfermakt has increased the estimated market value of several Vietnamese players.

The most valuable players are now forward Nguyen Tien Linh and captain Que Ngoc Hai, according to the site's latest updates released this week. 

Both are now valued at €300,000 ($336,000), with Linh's estimated worth increasing by 12 times since March 2019 and Hai's by four times, thanks to their contributions at several tournaments.

At the friendly King's Cup in Thailand in June last year, the team beat hosts Thailand and advanced to the final where they lost to Curacao in a penalty shootout

One major reason for the big jump in Linh's value was his impressive performances at the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games last December, where Vietnam won the football title, and the ongoing 2022 World Cup qualifiers, where Vietnam have been unbeaten with 11 points after five games, topping group G.

Linh scored six goals for Vietnam at the 2019 SEA Games, only after eight by Ha Duc Chinh, whose value jumped from €25,000 ($28,000) to €150,000 ($168,000).

SEA Games 2019: A dream comes true
 
 

Vietnam's golden run at the 2019 SEA Games.

 Midfield maestro Nguyen Quang Hai, who won the  Silver Ball in May, saw his value go up from €150,000 ($168,000) to €250,000 ($280,000).

Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam, striker Nguyen Cong Phuong and midfielder Luong Xuan Truong remain at €200,000, and defender Doan Van Hau at €175,000 ($196,000), with Transfermakt saying it did not update their values.

The combined value of the 23-strong Vietnamese squad is €3.6 million ($4.03 million), up from €1.73 million ($1.94 million) last year.

Vietnam defender among most followed Southeast Asian footballers on Instagram

Vietnam star midfielder nets historic AFC Cup free kick

Vietnam's top football league to retake the field with spectators

Vietnam youth football center nets new technical director

Vietnamese-owned club win Bosnia-Herzegovina league, in Champions League qualifiers

Do Hung Dung, the late bloomer that scored the Golden Ball

Plays that took a midfielder to Vietnam Golden Ball award

Midfielder Dung wins Vietnam Golden Ball 2019

