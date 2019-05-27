VnExpress International
Football

Vietnam football team to wear athlete tracking monitor

By Hoang Nguyen   May 27, 2019 | 11:39 am GMT+7
Vietnam (red) play Thailand in an AFC U23 qualifier in Hanoi, March 26, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa

The Vietnam Football Federation has decided to equip the national team to play in the King’s Cup next month with sensors for tracking.

According to fitness assistant coach Park Sung-gyun, a large number of OptimEye X4 would be acquired from Catapult Sports, the world’s leading supplier of sports performance tracking devices.

OptimEye X4 is a modern sensor worn under their shirts by players. It will track all the main factors like distance, acceleration, work rate, orientation, heart rate, impact analysis, and tackle identification during training and tests. The information will then be sent to the coach to help him provide optimal training for each individual.

OptimEye X4, the technology that will be used for the national team players. Photo courtesy of Park Sung-gyun.

OptimEye X4, the technology that will be used by the Vietnam football team. Photo courtesy of Park Sung-gyun

The technology is widely used in football clubs in Germany and the U.K.

Vietnam used it once earlier in 2017 for the U20 World Cup.

After gathering on May 31 Park and his players will fly to Bangkok for the King’s Cup on June 1. They will have at least two days to train before going into a highly anticipated match against Thailand on June 5.

India will take on Curaçao on the same day. On June 8, winners of both matches will meet in the final, after the two losing teams play a third place playoff match.

Tags: football Vietnam technology training tracking performance gear equipment King's Cup World Cup qualifiers
 
