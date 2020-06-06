Vietnam defender among most followed Southeast Asian footballers on Instagram

Manh has 942,000 followers on the largest photo sharing social network.

Topping the list is Thai superstar Chanathip Songkrasin with two million followers, and second is Indonesian winger Febri Haryadi with 1.9 million. Indonesian players dominate the list with six players, while Thailand has three. Manh is the only Vietnamese player in the ranking.

Top 10 Southeast Asian footballers with the most Instagram followers. Photo courtesy of ASEAN Football Federation.

Manh has been a regular face in the national team under Park Hang-seo’s lead where he serves as one of three key defenders alongside Que Ngoc Hai and Tran Dinh Trong. He also took part in AFC U23 Championship 2018 where the team finished as runner up, as well as Asian Games 2018 with Vietnam finishing among the top four teams.

Currently, Manh is treating a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), which doctors said could take until January 2021 to heal. That means he can miss the chance to join Vietnam's remaining three group G, World Cup 2022 qualifiers in October and November, and to join his teammates in defending their title at AFF Cup 2021 from November 23 to December 21.