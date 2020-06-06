VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

Vietnam defender among most followed Southeast Asian footballers on Instagram

By Hoang Nguyen   June 6, 2020 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam defender among most followed Southeast Asian footballers on Instagram
Do Duy Manh in AFF Cup 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

24-year-old center-back Do Duy Manh is the 10th most popular Southeast Asian football player on Instagram.

Manh has 942,000 followers on the largest photo sharing social network.

Topping the list is Thai superstar Chanathip Songkrasin with two million followers, and second is Indonesian winger Febri Haryadi with 1.9 million. Indonesian players dominate the list with six players, while Thailand has three. Manh is the only Vietnamese player in the ranking.

Top 10 Southeast Asian footballers with most followers on Instagram. Photo courtesy of ASEAN Football Federation.

Top 10 Southeast Asian footballers with the most Instagram followers. Photo courtesy of ASEAN Football Federation.

Manh has been a regular face in the national team under Park Hang-seo’s lead where he serves as one of three key defenders alongside Que Ngoc Hai and Tran Dinh Trong. He also took part in AFC U23 Championship 2018 where the team finished as runner up, as well as Asian Games 2018 with Vietnam finishing among the top four teams.

Currently, Manh is treating a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), which doctors said could take until January 2021 to heal. That means he can miss the chance to join Vietnam's remaining three group G, World Cup 2022 qualifiers in October and November, and to join his teammates in defending their title at AFF Cup 2021 from November 23 to December 21.

Related News:

Tags:

defender

Vietnam

footballer

Instagram

World Cup 2022

 

Read more

Stadium penalized over fan misconduct

Stadium penalized over fan misconduct

AFF Cup 2020 group stage draw postponed

AFF Cup 2020 group stage draw postponed

National woman's team footballer wins Vietnam Fair Play Award

National woman's team footballer wins Vietnam Fair Play Award

V. League club fires Italian coach after tepid performance

V. League club fires Italian coach after tepid performance

Vietnam star midfielder nets historic AFC Cup free kick

Vietnam star midfielder nets historic AFC Cup free kick

Vietnam's top football league to retake the field with spectators

Vietnam's top football league to retake the field with spectators

Vietnam youth football center nets new technical director

Vietnam youth football center nets new technical director

Vietnam footballers’ values surge on transfer site

Vietnam footballers’ values surge on transfer site

 
go to top