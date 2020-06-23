Vietnam coach rated second best of decade in Southeast Asia

Coach Park Hang-seo (C) at a training session ahead of Vietnam's World Cup qualifier against UAE in Hanoi, November 13, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa.

The compilation by the sports media site is based on a combination of factors like the winning percentage and honors. Park, in 22 games with the team, has won 11, drawn eight and lost three. He also led the team to victory in the 2018 AFF Cup and into the quarter finals of the 2019 Asian Cup.

Leading the list is former Thai coach Kiatisuk Senamuang. In 43 games, he led Thailand to 22 wins and 14 losses, two AFF Cup titles (2014 and 2016) and into the top 12 in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Earlier he coached V. League 1 club Hoang Anh Gia Lai in 2006-2008 and 2010.

The current coach of the Malaysian team, Tan Chang Hoe, made it to the list at number six.

In 32 games he won 17, drew four and lost nine. Though his win ratio is higher than Park’s at 56.7 percent, he has not won any title with Malaysia so far, his best result being the 2018 AFF Cup final loss to Vietnam.

Just above him is former Vietnam national coach Alfred Riedl. Besides coaching Vietnam from 2005 to 2007, he also had three stints with Indonesia.

In 35 games with Indonesia, he won 19 and lost nine. Just like Tan, his best result was entry into the AFF Cup final in 2016.