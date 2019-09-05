VnExpress International
Vietnam can drop out of FIFA top 100 ranking with Thailand loss

By Hoang Nguyen   September 5, 2019 | 04:21 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's football players practice in Thammasat University Stadium in Pathum Thani, Thailand, September 4, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

The result of today’s match against Thailand can affect Vietnam’s current FIFA Ranking, football experts say.

In case they lose to Thailand today, Vietnam will not just lose three points in group G of the World Cup 2022 second qualification round, it will also lose 14.1 points on the FIFA ranking, local reports said.

At the moment, the Golden Dragons are in 97th position in the FIFA rankings with 1,232 points. Losing 14.1 points can see them drop to 103rd position with 1,218 points, and slip to 18th in Asia from the current 16th position.

Vietnam will only lose 1.6 points if they draw the match. They will gain 10.9 points if they win. In both cases, they will remain in 97th place in world rankings.

In case Vietnam win, however, they have the chance to improve their ranking if Madagascar (rank 96) lose to South Africa in a friendly on September 9 and Cyprus (rank 93) lose both of their upcoming matches against Kazakhstan (on September 5) and San Marino (on September 10).

The much-anticipated clash between Thailand and Vietnam will be reported live from 7 p.m., September 5. The match will take place in the 25,000-seat Thammasat University Stadium in Pathum Thani, Thailand.

