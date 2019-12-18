VnExpress International
Football

Van Hau makes debut for Heerenveen

By Lam Thoa   December 18, 2019 | 10:13 am GMT+7
Doan Van Hau greets fans after finishing his first match with SC Heerenveen in the Netherlands, December 19, 2019. Photo courtesy of SC Heerenveen Facebook page.

Defender Doan Van Hau made a winning debut for SC Heerenveen in a second round match in the Dutch Cup on Tuesday.

The Vietnamese star replaced Sherel Floranus in the 89th minute against Roda JC when Heerenveen were close to a victory following goals by Van Bergen (44’) and Joey Veerman (55’).

He played four minutes, enough time to receive a yellow card.

The club congratulated him with this message on their website: "When dreams come true. A beautiful moment. Van Hau made his debut for SC Heerenveen tonight."

Hau joined the club in September on a one-year loan from Hanoi FC.

His appearance on the pitch marked the first time ever a Vietnamese footballer played for a Dutch club in an official match.

Hau had played two matches with Heevenreen's young team in the Dutch's reserve league in September and November. After returning from the successful SEA Games campaign where U22 Vietnam won historic gold, Hau received a short ceremonious tribute from Heevenreen last Saturday.

With the win, Heerenveen advanced to the last 16.

Tags: Vietnam Doan Van Hau football SC Heerenveen Dutch Cup sports
 
