Crowning glory: Vietnam's long road to SEA Games football triumph

|
Vietnam vs Brunei 6-0: Despite coach Park Hang-seo stashing away some key players, including midfielders Nguyen Quang Hai and Nguyen Trong Hoang, Vietnam got their campaign to a resounding start on November 25, with forward Ha Duc Chinh scoring a poker (four goals).
|
Vietnam vs Laos 6-1: Striker Nguyen Tien Linh replaced Chinh and scored a hattrick. Trong Hoang (number 8) also scored a goal in the second straight win for Vietnam. on November 28 on November 28. Hoang was with Vietnam the last time they reached SEA Games final 10 years ago and lost it to Malaysia.
|
Vietnam vs Indonesia 2-1: Indonesia were a strong opponent, having beaten Thailand and Singapore in consecutive matches. A mistake by goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung allowed Indonesia midfielder Sani Rizki Fauzi to score the first goal in the December 1 match.
|
Vietnam then managed to turn the tables with a header by Nguyen Thanh Chung, and then a long shot by midfielder Nguyen Hoang Duc (C) ended in a well deserved victory.
|
Vietnam vs Singapore 1-0: Singapore put up a good fight though they were already eliminated from the tournament. Chinh’s header helped cement Vietnam's position at the top of group B on December 5.
|
Vietnam vs Thailand 2-2: Repeated mistakes from the Vietnamese side allowed arch-nemesis Thailand to score two early goals before the 15' mark in their last group stage match on December 5.
|
But Tien Linh came along and injected hope with a goal in the first half.
|
Linh (number 22) then scored another goal from the penalty spot in the second half, restoring parity and eliminating Thailand while keeping Vietnam atop group B.
|
Vietnam vs Cambodia, 4-0: The semifinal on December 7 was not a hard game for Vietnam despite pre-match predictions to the contrary, thanks to goals by Tien Linh and Duc Chinh (number 9).
|
Vietnam vs Indonesia, 3-0: Indonesia were determined to avenge their group stage defeat in the final on Tuesday and started strong, but once Vietnam settled into their rhythm under Park's tutelage, they dominated the game. Defender Doan Van Hau (number 5) headed in the first goal.
|
Hau scored another from close range before midfielder Do Hung Dung (number 16) provided a deft finishing touch. Dung, 26, is one of two over-aged players in the U22 competition, besides 30-year-old Trong Hoang.