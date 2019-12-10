VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

Crowning glory: Vietnam's long road to SEA Games football triumph

By Duc Dong   December 10, 2019 | 11:06 pm GMT+7

It's been a long ride, but worth it as Vietnamese men's football team won a historic SEA Games gold Tuesday night.

Vietnam 6-0 Brunei: Despite coach Park Hang-seo stashing away some key players, including midfielders Nguyen Quang Hai and Nguyen Trong Hoang, Vietnam still had a resounding victory against Brunei, with forward Ha Duc Chinh scoring a poker (4 goals).

Vietnam vs Brunei 6-0: Despite coach Park Hang-seo stashing away some key players, including midfielders Nguyen Quang Hai and Nguyen Trong Hoang, Vietnam got their campaign to a resounding start on November 25, with forward Ha Duc Chinh scoring a poker (four goals).
Vietnam 6-1 Laos: Striker Nguyen Tien Lin replaced Chinh and scored a hat-trick. Hoang also scored 1 goal.

Vietnam vs Laos 6-1: Striker Nguyen Tien Linh replaced Chinh and scored a hattrick. Trong Hoang (number 8) also scored a goal in the second straight win for Vietnam.  on November 28 on November 28. Hoang was with Vietnam the last time they reached SEA Games final 10 years ago and lost it to Malaysia.
Vietnam 2-1 Indonesia: Indonesia was a strong opponent, having beaten Thailand and Singapore consecutively. A mistake from goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung allowed Indonesia midfielder Sani Rizki Fauzi to score a single goal.

Vietnam vs Indonesia 2-1: Indonesia were a strong opponent, having beaten Thailand and Singapore in consecutive matches. A mistake by goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung allowed Indonesia midfielder Sani Rizki Fauzi to score the first goal in the December 1 match.
Vietnam then managed to turn the table with a headshot from defender Nguyen Thanh Chung, and then a longshot kick by midfielder Nguyen Hoang Duc, ending the match with a 2-1 scoreboard.

Vietnam then managed to turn the tables with a header by Nguyen Thanh Chung, and then a long shot by midfielder Nguyen Hoang Duc (C) ended in a well deserved victory.
Vietnam 1-0 Singapore: Singapore put up a good fight despite their inevitable ejection from the tournament. Chinh managed a headshot however, helping to cement Vietnams position at the top of group B.

Vietnam vs Singapore 1-0: Singapore put up a good fight though they were already eliminated from the tournament. Chinh’s header helped cement Vietnam's position at the top of group B on December 5.
Vietnam 2-2 Thailand: Repeated mistakes from the Vietnamese side allowed arch-nemesis Thailand to score two early goals before the 15 mark.

Vietnam vs Thailand 2-2: Repeated mistakes from the Vietnamese side allowed arch-nemesis Thailand to score two early goals before the 15' mark in their last group stage match on December 5.
But Tien Linh came along and saved the day with a goal in round 1...

But Tien Linh came along and injected hope with a goal in the first half.
... before scoring a penalty in round 2, eliminating Thailand while keeping Vietnams position as the top dog of group B.

Linh (number 22) then scored another goal from the penalty spot in the second half, restoring parity and eliminating Thailand while keeping Vietnam atop group B.
Vietnam 4-0 Cambodia: I was not a hard game for Vietnam, despite pre-match predictions., thanks to goals by Tien Linh and Duc Chinh.

Vietnam vs Cambodia, 4-0: The semifinal on December 7 was not a hard game for Vietnam despite pre-match predictions to the contrary, thanks to goals by Tien Linh and Duc Chinh (number 9).
Vietnam 3-0 Indonesia: Both teams vy for the coveted gold medal, but thanks to Parks tutelage, Vietnam overwhelmed their opponent with goals from defender Doan Van Hau...

Vietnam vs Indonesia, 3-0: Indonesia were determined to avenge their group stage defeat in the final on Tuesday and started strong, but once Vietnam settled into their rhythm under Park's tutelage, they dominated the game. Defender Doan Van Hau (number 5) headed in the first goal.
... and midfielder Do Hung Dung, the only 22-year-old in the team besides Trong Hoang.

Hau scored another from close range before midfielder Do Hung Dung (number 16) provided a deft finishing touch. Dung, 26, is one of two over-aged players in the U22 competition, besides 30-year-old Trong Hoang.

2019 SEA Games

Vietnamese fans, national spirit key to victory: coach Park

Vietnamese fans, national spirit key to victory: coach Park

SEA Games: Vietnam cap second to last day with football cherry on top

SEA Games: Vietnam cap second to last day with football cherry on top

Streets explode in euphoria as nation wins football gold

Streets explode in euphoria as nation wins football gold

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese SEA Games Indonesia football soccer gold medal sports
 
Read more
Vietnam’s cup of joy overflows with first ever SEA Games gold

Vietnam’s cup of joy overflows with first ever SEA Games gold

SEA Games: Coach Park dreams of emulating Vietnamese women

SEA Games: Coach Park dreams of emulating Vietnamese women

SEA Games: Vietnamese women dream big after football gold

SEA Games: Vietnamese women dream big after football gold

Vietnam women win football gold at SEA Games

Vietnam women win football gold at SEA Games

SEA Games: Football gold in sight, Vietnam to go all out

SEA Games: Football gold in sight, Vietnam to go all out

SEA Games: Vietnam saunter to semifinal victory over Cambodia

SEA Games: Vietnam saunter to semifinal victory over Cambodia

Vietnamese club's winning match named among top 5 in AFC Cup

Vietnamese club's winning match named among top 5 in AFC Cup

 
go to top