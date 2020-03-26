Transfers commence despite V. League 1 suspension

Swedish striker Viktor Prodell (C) in his only appearance for HCMC FC on January 21, 2020. Photo courtesy of HCMC FC.

HCMC FC recently terminated their contract with Swedish striker Viktor Prodell, who had arrived at the club in January. He only had one appearance for HCMC in their 1-2 defeat against Thai side Buriram United in a AFC Champions League qualifier on January 21.

Prodell, struggling with a ligament injury, will have to stay on the sidelines up to six months. Nguyen Cong Phuong will be HCMC FC’s only striker for the rest of the season.

"The club and his agent have come to a mutual agreement to end our contract sooner than expected," said HCMC FC President Nguyen Huu Thang.

Hong Linh Ha Tinh, just promoted from the second division, also released Brazilian midfielder Antonio Pereira Pina Neto, who failed to meet club requirements after two appearances.

After two disappointing games, which Ha Tinh lost, the club signed Victor Mansaray, released by Thanh Hoa FC in February. Mansaray used to play for Seattle Sounders in American top league MLS in 2015.

In turn, Thanh Hoa just signed French attacker Philippe Nsiah, released by SHB Da Nang this month, while letting Swedish forward Grace Tanda go. SHB Da Nang have since recruited Tanda to fill Nsiah’s place.

V. League 1 will be postponed until mid-April after two rounds due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Organizations have yet to announce a new schedule for the next round.