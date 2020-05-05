Star defender boasts six Vietnamese football records

Hau is one of the most talented Vietnamese footballers in his position, proving vital to Vietnam's national football team under coach Park Hang-seo's lead. At the age of 21, Hau already holds the following records:

Youngest Vietnamese player to win AFF Cup and SEA Games titles

Doan Van Hau celebrates after scoring for Vietnam against Indonesia in the SEA Games men's football final in the Philippines, December 10, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

In 2018, Hau became the youngest member of the Vietnam national football team to win AFF Cup, aged only 19. This helped him surpass Nguyen Thanh Luong who had previously achieved the same at age 20.

He was also the youngest player in the U22 squad at age 20 to win SEA Games 30 last year. Hau scored two goals in the 3-0 victory over Indonesia to help Vietnam clinch gold.

Played at four different Vietnam football levels in one year

Hau had one of the most memorable years of his career in 2017 when he played for four different Vietnamese teams. He participated in AFF U18 Cup, then played in U20 World Cup. After, Hau joined the U23 squad at SEA Games 29 in Malaysia and finally, got called up to the national team to play Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers.

Youngest Vietnamese player to play overseas

Doan Van Hau in Dutch club SC Heerenveen jersey. Photo courtesy of SC Heerenveen.

In September 2019, Hau officially moved to Dutch club SC Heerenveen for one year, on loan from Hanoi FC when he was 20, making him the youngest Vietnamese footballer ever to play for a foreign club, breaking the previous records of players like Nguyen Cong Phuong and Luong Xuan Truong as they played abroad at the age of 21. Hau was also the first Vietnamese player to ever play at Dutch top-flight league Eredivisie.

Youngest Vietnamese player in a World Cup competition

Doan Van Hau (L) play in a 2022 World Cup qualification match against UAE in Hanoi, November 14, 2019. Photo by VnExpress.

After his excellent performance in the AFC U19 Championship 2016, Hau made the final squad list for the U20 World Cup 2017 in South Korea. He was 18 back then and was the youngest Vietnamese player to play at a World Cup tournament.

Youngest Vietnamese player to win back-to-back V. League 1 titles

Hau became a first team member of Hanoi FC in 2017 and won two V. League 1 titles with the team in 2018 and 2019. Hau was just 20 years old when he lifted his second V. League 1 trophy.

Win "Best Young Player" award for three consecutive years

For his contribution to Hanoi FC and Vietnam football at many different levels at a very young age, Hau has won three "Best Young Player" in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and will have a chance to win more as the age limit for the award is 23.

At the age of 21, Hau has won almost every prestigious title with the national team and his collection only lacks an individual award - the Vietnamese Golden Ball.