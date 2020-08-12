VnExpress International
Football

South Korean coach backtracks on HCMC FC resignation

By Dong Huyen   August 12, 2020 | 04:15 pm GMT+7
Coach Chung Hae-soung of HCMC at V. League 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

Coach Chung Hae-soung returned to manage HCMC FC two weeks after refusing to assume technical director role.

After a meeting with the HCMC FC board Tuesday, it was decided Chung, 62, would recommence his role as head coach this week, assisted by Lee Jung-soo and Yang Jae-mo.

Previously on July 25, after HCMC FC lost 0-3 to Hanoi FC in the 11th fixture of V. League 1, the club requested Chung to step down and assume the position of technical director. Refusing, the South Korean instead asked HCMC FC to pay him 50 percent of his remaining 17 month salary, but the club only agreed to compensate him for three.

With club president Nguyen Huu Thang installed as temporary coach after Chung quit, HCMC FC pursued Brazilian Ailton Silva, who failed to make it to Vietnam due to the new Covid-19 outbreak in late July. This left the club little choice but to recall their former South Korean coach.

Chung made his debut in Vietnamese football as technical director of Hoang Anh Gia Lai in 2018, appointed head coach of HCMC FC in December the same year. In 2019, he took the club to second place.

HCMC are in fifth spot this year on 17 points from 11 games.

Although V. League and National Cup have been suspended in Vietnam due to Covid-19, HCMC FC is still preparing for AFC Cup group stage games from September 23 to 29. The club is currently leading group F on seven points after three matches.

