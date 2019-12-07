VnExpress International
SEA Games: Football gold in sight, Vietnam to go all out

By Lam Thoa   December 7, 2019 | 11:21 pm GMT+7
Coach Park Hang-seo exults after Vietnam beats Cambodia 4-0 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in the Philippines, December 7, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

Vietnam’s coach Park Hang-seo says he and his players will do their best to fulfill nation’s 60-year dream of SEA Games football gold.

Speaking to the press after Vietnam’s untroubled 4-0 victory over Cambodia in the semifinal Saturday, Park praised his players for showing "tactical discipline."

The victory helped the national men’s football team advance to the SEA Games final after 10 years.

"I want to thank all the players. Today’s match was tough, but they overcame it with strong spirit and tactical discipline.  

"We will meet Indonesia again, with the dream of winning the gold medal after 60 years. My players and I understand this and we will try our best to achieve Vietnam’s dream," Park said.

"Indonesia has a very balanced squad, maybe the the most balanced in the SEA Games, this time. We are the same level. Indonesia deserve to be in the final," Park said.

But, he pointed out Vietnam beat Indonesia in the U23 Asian qualifiers, the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, then the SEA Games group stage. "And we want to win the next game."

Cambodian coach Felix Dalmas said he was not too disappointed with his team’s defeat. "Vietnam is the strongest team. Congratulations to Vietnam for entering the finals," he said.

"Anyway, we showed that Cambodia is not weak, even that the gap is narrowing. Even after conceding a lead, my young players played with good spirit and tried to keep fighting. Cambodian fans can be proud of this performance."

Cambodia has another match in this tournament, against Myanmar, to compete for the bronze medal. The match will take place Tuesday.

Vietnam fans cheer as the men's football team go through to the finals of the Sea Games with a 4-0 win over Cambodia.

