La Liga club invites Vietnamese midfielder for trial

Nguyen Tuan Anh (C) amid Thailand players in a World Cup qualification match in Hanoi, November 19, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

The club said it was impressed with Anh's control in the midfield that he displayed at Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC and the national team, especially his excellent performances in the 2020 World Cup qualifiers recently.

The decision to trial Anh is partly due to the injury suffered by their top midfielder, Tomas Pina.

A chance to play in the La Liga has thrilled Anh, but HAGL FC are not so happy. "Tuan Anh stills plays an important role in our club's plans for the new season," a board member said.

Anh is arguably one of the most talented midfielders Vietnam has ever had.

In 2016 he played for Yokohama FC in Japan's J2 League, but with limited success.

Alaves are entrenched in the La Liga. In the 2018-19 season the club finished 11th. They are currently in 15th place with 18 points from 16 matches.