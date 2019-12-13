VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

La Liga club invites Vietnamese midfielder for trial

By Duc Dong   December 13, 2019 | 04:30 pm GMT+7
La Liga club invites Vietnamese midfielder for trial
Nguyen Tuan Anh (C) amid Thailand players in a World Cup qualification match in Hanoi, November 19, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

Top-flight Spanish club Deportivo Alaves FC have invited Vietnamese midfielder Nguyen Tuan Anh for a trial next month.

The club said it was impressed with Anh's control in the midfield that he displayed at Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC and the national team, especially his excellent performances in the 2020 World Cup qualifiers recently.

The decision to trial Anh is partly due to the injury suffered by their top midfielder, Tomas Pina.

A chance to play in the La Liga has thrilled Anh, but HAGL FC are not so happy. "Tuan Anh stills plays an important role in our club's plans for the new season," a board member said.

Anh is arguably one of the most talented midfielders Vietnam has ever had.

In 2016 he played for Yokohama FC in Japan's J2 League, but with limited success.

Alaves are entrenched in the La Liga. In the 2018-19 season the club finished 11th. They are currently in 15th place with 18 points from 16 matches.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam football Nguyen Tuan Anh La Liga Deportivo Alaves FC HAGL FC sports trial 2022 World Cup qualifiers
 
Read more
Quang Hai turns down Japanese club's offer

Quang Hai turns down Japanese club's offer

Van Hau makes debut for Heerenveen

Van Hau makes debut for Heerenveen

Vietnam star midfielder takes aim at Asia's best footballer trophy

Vietnam star midfielder takes aim at Asia's best footballer trophy

Vietnam women climb two places in world football rankings

Vietnam women climb two places in world football rankings

Dutch club to honor their Vietnamese player for SEA Games heroics

Dutch club to honor their Vietnamese player for SEA Games heroics

Park Hang-seo: the legendary football coach of Vietnam

Park Hang-seo: the legendary football coach of Vietnam

Striking gold: PM lauds players, coaches and fans

Striking gold: PM lauds players, coaches and fans

Vietnamese defender apologizes after SEA Games collision

Vietnamese defender apologizes after SEA Games collision

 
go to top