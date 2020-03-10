HCMC FC to play AFC Cup behind closed doors

HCMC FC players wear face masks on the way to Laos for training, March 7, 2020. Photo courtesy of Ho Chi Minh City Football Club.

The match, to kick off at 6:30 p.m. in Lao National Stadium, will commence after organizers in Laos guaranteed safety amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.

HCMC FC are currently leading Group F after drawing 2-2 against Myanmar side Yangon United and winning 3-2 against Singapore’s Hougang United.

They started their V. League campaign strong with a 3-1 victory over Quang Nam FC in the opening round last Friday, before leaving Vietnam on March 7 to train for the Laos match.

After one loss and a draw, Than Quang Ninh, currently at the bottom of the group, will play their third AFC Cup match on Wednesday against Svay Rieng of Cambodia.

The first round V League games this year will also commence behind closed doors because of Covid-19.

The novel coronavirus has affected not only football tournaments in Asia but also Europe, as the top league in Italy, Serie A will be suspended until April 4.