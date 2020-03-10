HCMC FC to play AFC Cup behind closed doors

The match, to kick off at 6:30 p.m. in Lao National Stadium, will commence after organizers in Laos guaranteed safety amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.
HCMC FC are currently leading Group F after drawing 2-2 against Myanmar side Yangon United and winning 3-2 against Singapore’s Hougang United.
They started their V. League campaign strong with a 3-1 victory over Quang Nam FC in the opening round last Friday, before leaving Vietnam on March 7 to train for the Laos match.
After one loss and a draw, Than Quang Ninh, currently at the bottom of the group, will play their third AFC Cup match on Wednesday against Svay Rieng of Cambodia.
The first round V League games this year will also commence behind closed doors because of Covid-19.
The novel coronavirus has affected not only football tournaments in Asia but also Europe, as the top league in Italy, Serie A will be suspended until April 4.