HCMC FC knocked out of AFC Champions League

The team will now focus on the AFC Cup, a lower-tier tournament.

HCMC FC squandered two scoring opportunities early in the match. Phi Son wasted a one-on-one shot at the goal 20 minutes into the game and Hoang Thinh did likewise with a freekick eight minutes later.

HCMC FC (in red) play Buriram United in an AFC Champions League qualification match in Thailand, January 21, 2020.

After a goalless first half, Buriram United drew first blood with Bernardo Cuesta tapping in from close in the 53rd minute.

The Thai team increased their lead in the 74th minute as a volley from Ricardo Bueno from a corner kick found its mark.

HCMC FC managed to lessen the lead with Senegalese defender Pape Diakite heading in Phi Son’s corner kick in the 77th minute.

The goal brought some hope to the Vietnamese team, but they were not able to restore parity in the time left.

For the AFC Cup, HCMC FC is in group F with Singapore’s Hougan United, Laos’s Lao United and another team not named yet.

Last year, Vietnam’s representative, Hanoi FC, made it to the interzonal final of the AFC Cup. They only lost on away goals to North Korean club April 25 SC.