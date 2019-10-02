VnExpress International
Hanoi FC end AFC Cup journey with goalless draw in second leg interzone final

By Nhan Dat   October 2, 2019 | 07:44 pm GMT+7
Hanoi FC (purple) play North Korea's 4.25 SC in Kim Il-sung Stadium, North Korea, October 2, 2019. Photo courtesy of the Asian Football Confederation.

With a goalless draw in the second leg of the AFC Cup interzone final against North Korea’s 4.25 SC, Hanoi FC is out.

The first leg had ended 2-2 at home, Hanoi FC faced an uphill task of winning without conceding or drawing by scoring three goals or more to advance to the continental final of AFC Cup.

The Vietnamese team were in trouble right at the outset as 4.25 SC went on the offense to exploit its home advantage, repeatedly threatening the Hanoi goal. But Hanoi FC showed good defense and repelled all attacks.

On the other hand, however, Hanoi FC’s Pape Omar and Nguyen Quang Hai failed to convert any of the chances they got to open the scoreboard.

With nothing to lose, the 2019 V. League 1 champions began the second half with an extra striker in the lineup. They dominated possession and created many chances, but attacking players like Omar and Nguyen Van Quyet kept missing their shots.

In the six additional minutes of the game, a defender joined the strikers, but nothing registered on the scoreline, allowing 4.25 SC to the proceed to the continental final of AFC Cup on the strength of scoring two away goals. They will face Lebanese club Al Ahed in the final in November 2.

As has been the practice in matches played in North Korea, there was no telecast or recording of the game.

Hanoi FC has to return home with the consolation of recording its best ever result in the interzonal finals of the AFC Cup.

