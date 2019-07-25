Footballer Cong Phuong rules social media in Vietnam in June

Nguyen Cong Phuong (C) celebrates his goal in AFF Cup 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

The data, compiled based on factors like coverage, interaction and events, showed Phuong’s social index to be 92,735 with 525,983 posts and comments.

The reason for his popularity on social media was his departure from South Korean club Incheon United to play in Belgium and Vietnam’s 1-0 victory over Thailand in the recent King’s Cup.

Despite having the highest number of posts and comments (678,026), V-pop prince Son Tung M-TP only peaked at number five with an index of 42,052.

The top social media influencers of Vietnam in June. Graphics by Buzzmetrics.

Phuong was followed by rapper Den Vau (55,698) and TV host Tran Thanh (52,249).

Other football national team luminaries like midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai, coach Park Hang-seo and striker Nguyen Anh Duc were also in the top 10.

After an unsuccessful spell at Incheon, Phuong ended his contract with the club and joined the national team to play in the King’s Cup. After the tournament he signed a one-year loan deal with Belgian top-flight club Sint Trudense V.V., his third overseas stint after earlier also playing in Japan.

Phuong has been one of the brightest stars for the national team in major tournaments recently, including the 2018 AFF Cup which Vietnam won and 2019 Asian Cup where they entered the last eight.