Dutch club not to extend Vietnamese defender’s contract

With pro football leagues in the Netherlands unable to return to action before September, the last nine rounds of the country’s top division Eredivisie will have to be cancelled. The ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country has caused considerable financial damage to the league clubs, including SC Heerenveen.

According to the club’s official fan site Fean Online, they are set not to renew contracts of seven players that will expire at the end of the season due to financial difficulties. This includes several players who have played many games for the club.

Danish defender Daniel Hoegh (78 games), Dutch goalkeeper Warner Hahn (78 games), Dutch defender Sven Botman (30 games), Danish striker Jens Odgaard (27 games), Dutch defender Ricardo van Rhijn (23 games) and Croatian winger Alen Hallilovic (20 games) are players other than Hau whose contracts with the club will expire in June.

This also means Hau will not get another chance to prove himself and convince the club to extend his contract.

Hau, 21, has only played for four minutes for the main team in the Dutch National Cup. After arriving in the country on loan from Hanoi FC last year, he has mainly spent his time playing for the club’s youth team Jong Heerenveen. He performed well and even became the key defender for the youth team, contributing to many of their victories.

Recently, a Fean Online poll showed that almost 80 percent of the club’s fans didn’t want the club to extend Hau’s contract. Only 12.4 percent wanted him to stay.

But Hau has expressed his desire to continue playing for Heerenveen.

"I always want to stay, because it’s not easy for a Vietnamese player to have a chance to play football in Europe. Of course, everything will be decided by Hanoi FC and Heerenveen," he said.

Hanoi FC might not be too eager on bringing Hau back, as they only have to compete in two tournaments this year, V. League 1 and National Cup.

"Covid-19 has the football world on pause. Therefore Hanoi respects Heerenveen’s decision. If they want to keep Hau then we will be happy to support. One month before his contract ends, Hau’s future will be decided," said Do Vinh Quang, Hanoi FC President.

If Hau returns to Hanoi FC in June, he will sit out for the rest of the V. League 1 season because he is not a registered member of the squad.