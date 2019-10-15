VnExpress International
Coach Park dedicates win over Indonesia to players

By Lam Thoa   October 15, 2019 | 09:55 pm GMT+7
Coach Park Hang-seo of Vietnam's men's national football team reacts at a press conference after Vietnam beat Indonesia 3-1 at the World Cup qualification in Bali, October 15, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

With Vietnam earning another three points in 2022 World Cup qualifiers Tuesday, coach Park Hang-seo said the victory was hard earned by his students.

"Vietnam faced more difficulties playing away, but they overcame all to earned three valuable points," Park said at a conference after their match against Indonesia in Bali.

"For us to go this far, we must thank our players’ efforts and I want to dedicate this victory entirely to them," he said.

Before their 3-1 victory against coach Simon McMenemy's team, Vietnam had a goalless draw against Thailand last month and a 1-0 win against Malaysia last Thursday.

Vietnam will meet Thailand and UAE next month, both at home.

Commenting on those coming matches, Park said they are both important because those two rivals are competing for the top position of group G and Vietnam will have to try harder.

"It’s lucky that Vietnam will play at home for those games and with careful preparations, we can totally be the winner."

Indonesia’s 2022 World Cup run ahead will be tough as they have lost all qualification games so far, to Thailand, UAE, Malaysia, and now Vietnam.

Indonesias coach Simon McMenemy speaks at a press conference after the World Cup qualification match against Vietnam in Bali, October 15, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

Coach McMenemy told the press that Vietnamese players have a strong fighting spirit and the team are at another level that is absolutely higher than Indonesia's.

"Vietnam have improved a lot in the past two years and they are having a golden generation, with young but experienced players," he said.

"Indonesia have nothing to be ashamed of when losing to such an opponent."

Tags: Vietnam Vietnam football Vietnam World Cup 2022 Vietnam vs Indonesia Vietnam men football Park Hang-seo Simon McMenemy
 
