Bayern Munich to play friendly in Vietnam

Bayern Munich in their Bundesliga win against Freiburg on June 20, 2020. Photo courtesy of Bayern Munich.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, a former German superstar and now Bayern Munich President, said at an online press conference on Monday: "We have several partners in Vietnam. This is one of Bayern Munich’s main market. We are trying to host a match in this country.

"Although I have never been to Vietnam before, I have heard many great things about this country. Bayern will pay a visit to Vietnam in the near future because there are many supporters of the club there."

Bayern Munich are seeking to promote themselves in Southeast Asia. In April and May they hosted online media conferences for Asia, including Vietnam, with some of their star players like Thomas Mueller and Robert Lewandowski participating.

In 2018 the Vietnamese women’s team visited Germany to play a friendly against Bayern women to prepare for the Asian Cup. The match ended 1-1.

Some world-famous clubs have come to Vietnam and played exhibition matches, Juventus in 1996, Arsenal in 2013 and Manchester City in 2015.

Bayern have won the Bundesliga title 30 times, including this season. Their star-studded squad includes players like Manuel Neuer and Leroy Sane.