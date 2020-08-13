Asian World Cup qualifiers postponed to 2021

Midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai after missing a shot in the 2022 World Cup qualification match with Malaysia on October 10, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa.

"In light of the current Covid-19 situation in many countries, FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have jointly decided that the upcoming qualifying matches for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023, originally scheduled to take place during the international match windows in October and November 2020, will be rescheduled to 2021," AFC stated.

FIFA and AFC will work together to arrange a new schedule for the tournaments, which will be announced in due course.

This is the second time World Cup 2022 games in Asia got postponed. Previously, they were rescheduled from March and June to October and November this year.

Vietnam was supposed to play its remaining three qualifiers against Malaysia on October 13, Indonesia on November 12, and UAE on November 17. It meant to prepare for these games by gathering players for training on August 18 and playing a friendly with Kyrgyzstan on October 8.

But with this adjustment in the schedule, coach Park Hang-seo will have to rearrange his plans.

On July 31, ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) also decided to move AFF Cup to April next year because of Covid-19.

As a result, Vietnam's national football team will not be competing in any international tournaments in 2020.

The Golden Dragons are topping group G in World Cup 2022 qualifiers with 11 points, three wins and two goalless draws.