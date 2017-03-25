Weekly roundup: World travel map, richest Vietnamese, Hanoi Playboy Club and more

|
Life is short. So where should you travel?
A new map picks one attraction in each country and territory that you should not miss. The choice for Vietnam is not a surprise.
The best places to work in Vietnam
Foreign companies dominate the list of best employers.
These are the two richest Vietnamese, according to Forbes
They are the only names from Vietnam in the annual list of the world's billionaires.
Vietnamese air traffic controllers suspended for sleeping on duty, leaving shift
Two VietJet Air flights lost contact with the officers earlier this month.
Drunk men open water reservoir, flood 2 communes in central Vietnam
Officials reported over $13,000 in damages after three drunk men released 2 million cubic meters of water from a reservoir.
Evicted Saigon street vendors not impressed by proposed move to Facebook
Officials say it will provide better publicity, but vendors don't buy it.
Vietnam’s coffee prices hit highest since late 2011 on lack of good beans
Unusual rain resulted in a raw material shortage.
Vietnamese are not as happy as you may think, new global report suggests
Vietnam ranks way below Thailand and Malaysia in the latest UN's World Happiness Report.
For the first time, Vietnam issues official etiquette guide for tourists
The tourism ministry wants to see good manners across Vietnam.
The bunnies are back: Playboy Club finds unlikely new home in Hanoi
Decades after Playboy's golden era, the icon of hedonism tests its relevance in Vietnam.
Child sex abuse cases spark social media outcry in Vietnam - Oxfam
King Kong in Vietnam: 6 hilarious internet memes that you need to see