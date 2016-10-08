VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Vietnam vet scandal, alcohol ban, Hanoi smog, and more

October 8, 2016 | 08:17 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories curated by VnExpress International editors.

American advocate of Vietnam's Agent Orange victims accused of fraud, embezzlement

Chuck Palazzo, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran living in Vietnam, has been accused of fraud and embezzlement by the men who entrusted him with thousands of dollars in charitable donations.

     
Vietnam manufacturing growth climbs to 16-month high

A solid increase in new orders has led to the fastest rise in employment for five and a half years. 
Vietnam internet speed among the slowest in Asia Pacific

Can't get that video to load? A new study shows the country is left behind by most of its neighbors. 
Controversy as Vietnam mulls ban on late-night alcohol sales

A new bill that looks to ban the sales of wine and beer has raised widespread eyebrows.
Choking smog makes Hanoi's pollution 'very unhealthy'

Air pollution in Hanoi reportedly reached dangerous levels on Wednesday, raising concerns.
'Interest groups' stifle stocks at Vietnam's state-owned brewers: investor association

The slow crawl to the stock market cost Vietnam an estimated $15 billion.
Legendary Vietnam War propagandist 'Hanoi Hannah' dies at 87

Her broadcasts aimed to convince American G.I.’s to give up the unjust war.       
Vietnam’s wanted bigwig ran away to Europe: official

The man is at the center of a probe into nearly $150 million of losses at a state firm.
EU turns away toxic Vietnamese seafood

11 shipments of Vietnamese seafood have been turned back this year due to high levels of heavy metals.
Head for heights: 5 mountain passes of northern Vietnam

Vertigo sufferers might want to think twice about the most attractive dangers the north has to offer.
 

QUOTE OF THE WEEK
 

“Vietnam resolutely protests and asks that China respect Vietnam’s sovereignty, immediately putting an end to the above-mentioned illegal activities.” -- Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Le Hai Binh

Vietnam protests China’s election and patrols in flashpoint waters

