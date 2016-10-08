Weekly roundup: Vietnam vet scandal, alcohol ban, Hanoi smog, and more

|
American advocate of Vietnam's Agent Orange victims accused of fraud, embezzlement
Chuck Palazzo, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran living in Vietnam, has been accused of fraud and embezzlement by the men who entrusted him with thousands of dollars in charitable donations.
|
Vietnam manufacturing growth climbs to 16-month high
A solid increase in new orders has led to the fastest rise in employment for five and a half years.
|
Vietnam internet speed among the slowest in Asia Pacific
Can't get that video to load? A new study shows the country is left behind by most of its neighbors.
|
Controversy as Vietnam mulls ban on late-night alcohol sales
A new bill that looks to ban the sales of wine and beer has raised widespread eyebrows.
|
Choking smog makes Hanoi's pollution 'very unhealthy'
Air pollution in Hanoi reportedly reached dangerous levels on Wednesday, raising concerns.
|
'Interest groups' stifle stocks at Vietnam's state-owned brewers: investor association
The slow crawl to the stock market cost Vietnam an estimated $15 billion.
|
Legendary Vietnam War propagandist 'Hanoi Hannah' dies at 87
Her broadcasts aimed to convince American G.I.’s to give up the unjust war.
|
Vietnam’s wanted bigwig ran away to Europe: official
The man is at the center of a probe into nearly $150 million of losses at a state firm.
|
EU turns away toxic Vietnamese seafood
11 shipments of Vietnamese seafood have been turned back this year due to high levels of heavy metals.
|
Head for heights: 5 mountain passes of northern Vietnam
Vertigo sufferers might want to think twice about the most attractive dangers the north has to offer.
|
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
|
“Vietnam resolutely protests and asks that China respect Vietnam’s sovereignty, immediately putting an end to the above-mentioned illegal activities.” -- Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Le Hai Binh
Vietnam protests China’s election and patrols in flashpoint waters