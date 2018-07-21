VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Vietnam's trash dilemma, exam fraud, trekking guide and more

July 21, 2018 | 08:00 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Vietnam in danger of becoming a dump as China says no to trash

China's ban on scrap imports has left the “developed” world scrambling for solutions and Vietnam facing the prospect of becoming a trash basket.
Tragedy of errors: Hanoi hospital switches babies, accepts mistake six years later

One of the mothers, divorced by her husband who blamed her for adultery, is not yet ready to return the ‘wrong’ child.
When you want to take a hike in Vietnam

Five trekking options from different regions in the country, some of which are not for the faint-hearted.
Vietnam’s Cong Café to open first branch in South Korea

The Cong Café franchise will open its first overseas branch in the Yeonnam-dong neighborhood in Seoul on July 31.
The men who lorded over Vietnam's drug valley

Before two drug lords were gunned down by the police last month, Long Luong Commune had been a narcotics haven for over a decade.
Vietnam probes outrageous fraud in national high school exam

The main perpetrator of a high school exam fraud in northern Vietnam has been identified and and a major investigation launched, inspectors say.
Major online newspaper suspended for three months in Vietnam

Prominent news site Tuoi Tre Online has been suspended after the Press Authority deemed it had published “untrue,” “nationally divisive” content.
Vietnam stands to lose from trade war between big powers

The ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China could hurt Vietnam if it escalates and more countries adopt protective policies, a Vietnamese think tank says.
Looking high and low in Hanoi and HCMC

The cities' aesthetics and economics are best served by emulating Paris in retaining a low-rise urban core and keeping high-rises at a fair distance.
Why Hanoi's really cool no matter how hot it gets

Vietnam's capital city has a wide range of classic natural beverages that are tastier, healthier and cheaper than branded soft drinks.
You are ‘halfway there,’ robot Sophia tells Vietnam
A rescued bear basks in the sun
