Weekly roundup: Vietnam's trash dilemma, exam fraud, trekking guide and more

Vietnam in danger of becoming a dump as China says no to trash
China's ban on scrap imports has left the “developed” world scrambling for solutions and Vietnam facing the prospect of becoming a trash basket.
Tragedy of errors: Hanoi hospital switches babies, accepts mistake six years later
One of the mothers, divorced by her husband who blamed her for adultery, is not yet ready to return the ‘wrong’ child.
When you want to take a hike in Vietnam
Five trekking options from different regions in the country, some of which are not for the faint-hearted.
Vietnam’s Cong Café to open first branch in South Korea
The Cong Café franchise will open its first overseas branch in the Yeonnam-dong neighborhood in Seoul on July 31.
The men who lorded over Vietnam's drug valley
Before two drug lords were gunned down by the police last month, Long Luong Commune had been a narcotics haven for over a decade.
Vietnam probes outrageous fraud in national high school exam
The main perpetrator of a high school exam fraud in northern Vietnam has been identified and and a major investigation launched, inspectors say.
Major online newspaper suspended for three months in Vietnam
Prominent news site Tuoi Tre Online has been suspended after the Press Authority deemed it had published “untrue,” “nationally divisive” content.
Vietnam stands to lose from trade war between big powers
The ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China could hurt Vietnam if it escalates and more countries adopt protective policies, a Vietnamese think tank says.
Looking high and low in Hanoi and HCMC
The cities' aesthetics and economics are best served by emulating Paris in retaining a low-rise urban core and keeping high-rises at a fair distance.
Why Hanoi's really cool no matter how hot it gets
Vietnam's capital city has a wide range of classic natural beverages that are tastier, healthier and cheaper than branded soft drinks.
