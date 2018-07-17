Vietnam’s Cong Café to open first branch in South Korea

Customers have coffee at a Cong outlet in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Vy An

Since early this month, the café has been uploading photos of its signature drink, coconut coffee, at different locations in Seoul on Instagram, signaling the establishment of its first store in the city, Korean newspaper Kookmin Ilbo reported.

On July 16, the brand also posted location maps showing the way to the new coffee shop.

The theme of the café chain has intrigued customers. It has a retro décor interiors, including lighting, wall color and background music. The café revisits the mood of the 80s in Vietnam, allowing customers a unique journey back in time.

Cong café opened its first store in 2007 in Hanoi, and since then, the franchise has expanded to more than 50 stores in Hanoi, Hoi An and Ho Chi Minh city in Vietnam.