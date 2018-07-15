After his rescue the sun bear received the medical treatments he needed and is fully recovered now, says Animals Asia, an organization that advocates against cruelty to animals. It runs a bear rescue center in Ninh Binh Province, two hours ride to the south of Hanoi.

A rescued bear basks in the sun Story of sun bear rescued from traffickers in Vietnam

Murphy weighs around 60 kilograms and in healthy condition. "He is also very friendly, playful and full of life,” said Sarah van Herpt, Animals Asia Bear Manager.

The sun bear weighed just 3.6 kilograms when authorities rescued it from an illegal trade happening between Laos and Vietnam in 2015. Rescuers named the sun bear Murphy on August 30, 2015.

Experts at Animals Asia take very attentive care of Murphy, ensuring that he was clean and ate well.

Murphy was also taught gently to adapt to his surroundings.

Shy at first, he adapted and learnt quickly. Murphy climbs trees, digs holes, and finds things for himself.

Murphy shares the habitat with his friend, Goldie. The two live happily in their environment. Experts say a sun bear like Murphy typically lives for 30 years.

Video and photos by Animals Asia