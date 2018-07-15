VnExpress International
A rescued bear basks in the sun

By Ngoc Thanh   July 15, 2018 | 05:30 pm GMT+7

Three years after his rescue from an illegal trade, sun bear Murphy is happy as can be.

After his rescue the sun bear received the medical treatments he needed and is fully recovered now, says Animals Asia, an organization that advocates against cruelty to animals. It runs a bear rescue center in Ninh Binh Province, two hours ride to the south of Hanoi.

Story of sun bear rescued from traffickers in Vietnam
 
 

The bear is now weight around 60 kilograms and in healthy condition. He is also very friendly, playful, full of life, Animals Asia Bear Manager Sarah van Herpt said.

The sun bear was only weight 3.6 kilograms when authorities rescued it from an illegal trade from Laos to Vietnam in 2015. Rescuers named the sun bear Murphy on August 30, 2015.

Experts at Animals Asia carefully taken care of Murphy from feeding to washing this male sun bear. It is reported that expers feed Murphys five times a day.

Murphy was shy at first when learning to adapt to the natural environment.

But he adapts quickly, and also learns quickly. Murphy is now able to climb trees, digging holes, and finding things.

Murphy shares the habitat with his friend, Goldie. The two lives happily in their environment. Experts say a sun bear like Murphy typically lives for 30 years.

Video and photos by Animals Asia

