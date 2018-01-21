VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Vietnam's football advances to AFC U23 semis, never-ending work for the elderly, growing plastic waste imports and more

January 21, 2018 | 12:52 pm GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Weekly roundup: Vietnams football advances to AFC U-23 semis, never-ending work for the elderly, growing plastic waste imports and more

Vietnam keeps the dream alive by reaching semifinals of U23 Asian Cup

Football fans have gone wild after Vietnam's dramatic 5-3 penalty shootout win over Iraq.
Regardless of retirement age, seniors not ready to call it a day in Vietnam

While policymakers debate raising the retirement age, many seniors are spending their golden years earning money anyway.
Vietnam Airlines concerned about losses from first direct flights to US

Passenger shortages and turbulent competition could lead to annual losses of $30 million in the first five years.
Thai tycoons' deals in Vietnam pose risks to domestic market

The lure of a rising middle class and consumer spending has resulted in a massive inflow of foreign investment from Thailand.
PM wants to transform Vietnam from ‘beautiful girl’ to ‘economic tiger’

The prime minister added that no one should be left behind as he envisions Vietnam as a happy and prosperous country.
600 workers go on strike in Saigon after S Korean director disappears owing wages

The company owes nearly $1.35 million in wages and social insurance contributions, according to sources.
Vietnam’s top taxi firm fears bankruptcy in the era of Grab, Uber

Mai Linh has asked for its debts to be frozen for the next 20 years to fight off the threat of imminent insolvency.
Vietnam, Southeast Asian plastic recyclers hope to clean up after China ban

Vietnam's imports of plastic waste rose by 62 percent to 500,000-550,000 tons for 2017.
Half of Vietnamese get news from social media, survey finds

When social or digital foreign media break stories first, they've already won Vietnamese public's recognition, a propaganda official said.
Google under pressure from Vietnam to open rep office to boost internet control

Google has removed thousands of ‘toxic’ videos and anti-government games, but Vietnam says it's not enough.
6 Vietnamese dishes that owe fish sauce a flavor
