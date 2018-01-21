Weekly roundup: Vietnam's football advances to AFC U23 semis, never-ending work for the elderly, growing plastic waste imports and more

|
Vietnam keeps the dream alive by reaching semifinals of U23 Asian Cup
Football fans have gone wild after Vietnam's dramatic 5-3 penalty shootout win over Iraq.
Regardless of retirement age, seniors not ready to call it a day in Vietnam
While policymakers debate raising the retirement age, many seniors are spending their golden years earning money anyway.
Vietnam Airlines concerned about losses from first direct flights to US
Passenger shortages and turbulent competition could lead to annual losses of $30 million in the first five years.
Thai tycoons' deals in Vietnam pose risks to domestic market
The lure of a rising middle class and consumer spending has resulted in a massive inflow of foreign investment from Thailand.
PM wants to transform Vietnam from ‘beautiful girl’ to ‘economic tiger’
The prime minister added that no one should be left behind as he envisions Vietnam as a happy and prosperous country.
600 workers go on strike in Saigon after S Korean director disappears owing wages
The company owes nearly $1.35 million in wages and social insurance contributions, according to sources.
Vietnam’s top taxi firm fears bankruptcy in the era of Grab, Uber
Mai Linh has asked for its debts to be frozen for the next 20 years to fight off the threat of imminent insolvency.
Vietnam, Southeast Asian plastic recyclers hope to clean up after China ban
Vietnam's imports of plastic waste rose by 62 percent to 500,000-550,000 tons for 2017.
Half of Vietnamese get news from social media, survey finds
When social or digital foreign media break stories first, they've already won Vietnamese public's recognition, a propaganda official said.
Google under pressure from Vietnam to open rep office to boost internet control
Google has removed thousands of ‘toxic’ videos and anti-government games, but Vietnam says it's not enough.