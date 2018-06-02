VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Vietnam off the beaten path, noisy Chinese, cyber rules, and more

June 2, 2018 | 04:01 pm GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Weekly roundup: Vienams lesser-known destinations, Chinese ugliness, beer advertisement ban, iodine deficiency and more.

Off the tourist map: Top 5 lesser-known destinations along Vietnam’s central coast

If resort towns are not your thing, check out these quiet and rustic Vietnam destinations along the central coast.
Vietnam sees host of problems as it hosts Chinese tourists

‘Zero dollar’ tours, uncouth behavior and wanton undermining of Vietnamese sovereignty spoil China’s image.
A royal lesson for Vietnamese women

Social prejudice should not deter Vietnamese women from getting a divorce and taking the chance to make a new start.
Vietnam proposes beer advertisement ban to curb drinking

The health ministry wants to clear promotional images of beer from TV and social networks.
HCMC flood-prevention plans a leaking sieve, experts say

No matter how much money is poured in, outdated urban drainage plans will ensure failure.
Cheap real estate in Vietnam draws scores of Chinese buyers

Vietnam is considered as one of the best valued countries in Southeast Asia for property investment.
Cyber security law restrictions worry Vietnamese legislators

A senior lawmaker says the law could curb personal rights, but is necessary for a bigger cause.
Vietnam an iodine deficient nation again

Doctors blame government's decision to lift mandatory use of iodized salt in food processing.
Divestment a fertile ground for corruption, Vietnamese inspectors find

A big bag of tricks is being used by leaders of state firms to misappropriate as much of the earnings as possible.
Hanoians turn giant river into free swimming pool for hot summer

Many people jump into the Red River to save themselves $4 for a ticket at commercial pools.
Vietnamese lawmakers warn against undue dependence on overseas investors
Youth lend fresh hues to their homes in Vietnam
