Travel & Life

Youth lend fresh hues to their homes in Vietnam

By Tuan Hoang   May 30, 2018 | 08:40 am GMT+7

Fresh perspectives light up some of the most famous places in the country.

In a recent local graphic design contest, young participants from all parts of Vietnam had the chance to demonstrate their creativity through drawings, paintings and other interpretations.

The young participants succeeded in capturing the essence of their hometowns with striking illustrations, eloquently presenting to viewers the charms and characteristics of different places.

“Check in Quang Ninh” by Tran Quynh Nhi, 18 years old, won the first prize.

“If you haven’t come to Quang Ninh, you haven’t seen everything in Vietnam yet. My work highlights the famous tourist destinations in Quang Ninh,” Nhi said.

Second place went to “Saigon” by Le Huynh My, 25.

“Saigon is well known for many food carts on the street, which are a special part of my childhood and many others here,” My said, explaining her focus.

The ‘Best Idea’ prize went to “Hanoi” by Do Phuong Thao, 20.

“I was born and raised in Saigon. For some reasons, I moved to Hanoi and have been living here for two years. I consider Hanoi my second hometown. There is something very special and antique about this city,” said Thao.

Other contestants also came up with outstanding work.

”Adventurous Da Nang” by Tran Duong Minh Hoang, 20.
”Saigon” by Truong Lam Minh Nguyet, 19.
"Hanoi" by Hoang Ngoc Trang, 20.
"Can Tho" by Nguyen Bao Quoc, 23.
