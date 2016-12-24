VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Tourism boom, New Year thrift, bizarre stories, and more

By VnExpress   December 24, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Vietnam leads Southeast Asia as fastest growing tourism market

These five countries have seen the sharpest increase in tourist numbers this year.
Vietnam’s top leaders to skip usual Lunar New Year visits

The government's getting tough on gift giving and wasteful spending this holiday season.
Money stands between Hanoi and its transport dream plan

A network of new roads and fast trains requires a huge investment, posing a problem for the city in times of budgetary stress.
Vietnamese death row inmate freed, after years challenging murder conviction

'I told my family they don't have to cry no more. Because I'm home.'
Did that really happen? Vietnam's most bizarre stories in 2016

Stories of a pregnant man, a mermaid and a lake of condoms took 'odd' to a new level.
Vietnamese law to recognize transgender people in 2017

The legislation has been hailed as a step in the right direction.
Foreign experts puzzled by science, math scores of Vietnamese students

The 10 percent of disadvantaged children in Vietnam do better than the average American child.
Vietnam's urban boom fuelled by rural migrants

One in five people found in Vietnam's cities were born in the countryside.
Op-Ed: Whatever happened to my Rock n Roll?

Saigon’s only decent indoor live music venue's been shut, so has one in Hanoi.
Fall’s green rice flakes

Fifty years ago, fresh green rice flakes symbolized purity and renewal. They still do.
We found you: Scientists discover 87 new species in Vietnam
Men defy death and gravity high above Saigon’s streets
Tags: Vietnam news weekly roundup
 
