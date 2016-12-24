Weekly roundup: Tourism boom, New Year thrift, bizarre stories, and more

|
Vietnam leads Southeast Asia as fastest growing tourism market
These five countries have seen the sharpest increase in tourist numbers this year.
|
Vietnam’s top leaders to skip usual Lunar New Year visits
The government's getting tough on gift giving and wasteful spending this holiday season.
|
Money stands between Hanoi and its transport dream plan
A network of new roads and fast trains requires a huge investment, posing a problem for the city in times of budgetary stress.
|
Vietnamese death row inmate freed, after years challenging murder conviction
'I told my family they don't have to cry no more. Because I'm home.'
|
Did that really happen? Vietnam's most bizarre stories in 2016
Stories of a pregnant man, a mermaid and a lake of condoms took 'odd' to a new level.
|
Vietnamese law to recognize transgender people in 2017
The legislation has been hailed as a step in the right direction.
|
Foreign experts puzzled by science, math scores of Vietnamese students
The 10 percent of disadvantaged children in Vietnam do better than the average American child.
|
Vietnam's urban boom fuelled by rural migrants
One in five people found in Vietnam's cities were born in the countryside.
|
Op-Ed: Whatever happened to my Rock n Roll?
Saigon’s only decent indoor live music venue's been shut, so has one in Hanoi.
|
Fifty years ago, fresh green rice flakes symbolized purity and renewal. They still do.