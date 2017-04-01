Weekly roundup: Teaching English in Vietnam, food safety, walking zone and more

|
Vietnam ranks second best place in the world to teach English
English teachers can earn up to $2,200 a month, according to TEFL Exchange, a community for teachers of English as a foreign language.
Experts cringe at Saigon's plan for massive walking zone
They say tourists won't want to walk long distances to get to hotels and restaurants.
Internet in Vietnam remains at snail's pace due to cable repair delays
Local users will continue to experience slow connection speeds until next month.
Ask a tourist: What's the craziest thing in Vietnam?
From dog meat and durian to the street ninjas, VnExpress sets out onto the streets to find out first-timers' biggest fears.
Higher education: Is it wise for Vietnam to imitate the US?
Fresh arguments on how Vietnamese schools should move forward.
The problem with traveling to Vietnam just because it's cheap
Tourists love the country because it’s cheap, but low costs come with risks.
Food safety remains an issue in Vietnam, report says
A new report from the World Bank highlights the risk of consuming tainted meat products from wet markets in Vietnam.
Vietnamese fans turn cold shoulder to K-pop concert, signal waning interest
The much-anticipated concert in Hanoi turned out to be cheerlessly small.
Vietnam welcomes over 3 million foreign visitors in Q1
The number of international arrivals surged by 30 percent on-year in the first quarter.
Five Vietnamese dishes that have got global gourmets talking
Let's rule out 'pho' and sample the rising stars of Vietnamese cuisine.
5 reasons the world needs an emoji for Vietnamese 'banh mi' now