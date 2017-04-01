VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Teaching English in Vietnam, food safety, walking zone and more

By VnExpress   April 1, 2017 | 02:31 pm GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Vietnam ranks second best place in the world to teach English

English teachers can earn up to $2,200 a month, according to TEFL Exchange, a community for teachers of English as a foreign language.
Experts cringe at Saigon's plan for massive walking zone

They say tourists won't want to walk long distances to get to hotels and restaurants.
Internet in Vietnam remains at snail's pace due to cable repair delays

Local users will continue to experience slow connection speeds until next month.
Ask a tourist: What's the craziest thing in Vietnam?

From dog meat and durian to the street ni​njas, VnExpress sets out onto the streets to find out first-timers' biggest fears.
Higher education: Is it wise for Vietnam to imitate the US?

Fresh arguments on how Vietnamese schools should move forward.
The problem with traveling to Vietnam just because it's cheap

Tourists love the country because it’s cheap, but low costs come with risks.
Food safety remains an issue in Vietnam, report says

A new report from the World Bank highlights the risk of consuming tainted meat products from wet markets in Vietnam.
Vietnamese fans turn cold shoulder to K-pop concert, signal waning interest

The much-anticipated concert in Hanoi turned out to be cheerlessly small.
Vietnam welcomes over 3 million foreign visitors in Q1

The number of international arrivals surged by 30 percent on-year in the first quarter.
Five Vietnamese dishes that have got global gourmets talking

Let's rule out 'pho' and sample the rising stars of Vietnamese cuisine.
Experts fear construction rush will ‘suffocate’ Da Nang
5 reasons the world needs an emoji for Vietnamese 'banh mi' now
Tags: Vietnam news weekly roundup
 
