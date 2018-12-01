VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Saigon for expats, Storm Usagi, leper village and more

December 1, 2018 | 08:00 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Weekly roundup: Saigon for expats, Storm Usagi, leper village and more

Saigon becomes a top expat destination

 Affordable housing and cheap cost of living have made Saigon a top 10 destination of choice for expats.
South Korean banks eye major Vietnam expansion

South Korean banks are setting themselves up to score big in Vietnam as foreign ownership limits would be loosened.
Usagi's path of destruction across Vietnam’s southern coast

There are still another four to six typhoons and tropical depressions that could develop off the country's east coast until the end of the year.
US abandons effort to deport Vietnamese immigrants

The Donald Trump administration has silently retracted its decision to send thousands of Vietnamese immigrants back to Vietnam.
Vietnam secure top group spot at AFF after 3-0 win over Cambodia

Vietnam will head into semifinals after winning Cambodia in Hanoi's Hang Day Stadium Saturday night.
Former chairman of top Vietnam bank arrested as corruption crackdown widens

Tran Bac Ha, former chairman of Vietnam's second largest listed bank, has been arrested for allegedly violating banking regulations.
National Geographic lists Vietnam mountain range among world’s best destinations

 U.S-based National Geographic’s listing of best travel spots for 2019 includes Vietnam’s Hoang Lien Son mountain range.
BBQ, hotpot sizzle as dining out options in Vietnam

Among non-Vietnamese cuisine channels, BBQ and hotpot are leading eating out options, and establishments offering these are growing bigger.
South Korea to issue ten-year multi-entry visas to select Vietnamese groups

 Vietnamese professionals and graduates enrolled in four-year-plus programs in South Korean universities can now get 10-year multi-entry visas.
Explore Dong Thap, land of the lotus, for just $20

Dong Thap is beautiful year round. But May to November is the season when lotus flowers bloom and orchards fruit.
Time’s in no hurry to go anywhere in Vietnam’s ‘leper village’
Sleepless in Saigon: storm Usagi keeps residents up all night
