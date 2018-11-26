Sleepless in Saigon: storm Usagi keeps residents up all night

Storm Usagi weakened into tropical depression Sunday afternoon, but sparked prolonged heavy downpours in HCMC that inundated at least 40 streets. Several flood-prone streets in the city like Huynh Tan Phat, Nguyen Huu Canh, Hong Bang and Thao Dien were virtual swimming pools Sunday night.

The city recorded rainfall of up to 400mm on Sunday night, the heaviest in its history, according to Le Dinh Quyet from the Southern Meteorological Center.

Hoang Thi Khuyen and her son walk their bike after the engine broke down on a flooded road.

Motorbike drivers falling down on slippery roads was a common sight. People help one man who fell down on Huynh Tan Phat Street in District 7.

Many cars were stranded on flooded streets. People push a car whose engine died on Huynh Tan Phat Street.

Nguyen Thi Lan from District 3 calls her husband after her motorbike broke down on Nguyen Huu Canh Street, Binh Thanh District, around five kilometers from home.

Footage below shows vehicles struggle on Nguyen Huu Canh Street. Video by Hoang Nguyen

A hand reaches out to pull as a woman tries to push her motorbike into her house. "Normally I can drive up. But the engine has broken down," she said.

In the city's central District 1, many streets like Ky Con, Le Thi Hong Gam, Calmette and Tran Hung Dao were submerged.

A motorbike slips in deep water on Quoc Huong Street in District 2.

Around midnight, a car ploughs into deep water on a street in District 2's Thao Dien area, which is popular with expats.

A family prepares for a funeral in a water logged space.

A man uses plastic sheets to try and protect his house from flood waters.

UPDATE: The dilemma has continued through Monday. Hundreds of cars and motorbikes are stranded on the two-kilometer Phan Huy Ich Street in Tan Binh District (pictured) on Monday morning. Many have been there since the night before.

Le Tuan Anh draws water from his car with a borrowed bucket. He stayed up all night as the car broke down on the street. "All I can do is wait for the water to recede and call a tow truck," he said.

Video below shows many parts of Saigon flooded from Sunday afternoon.