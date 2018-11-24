Vietnam secure top group spot at AFF after 3-0 win over Cambodia

Vietnamese players celebrate their victory on Saturday. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

Vietnam has earned the top group spot at the ASEAN Football Federation Championship with a convincing victory over Cambodia on Saturday night.

Nguyen Tien Linh opened the score in the 39th minute, which was doubled just two minutes later by Nguyen Quang Hai. Phan Van Duc secured the win with the third goal in the 61th minute.

Vietnam possessed almost the entire game as Cambodia made no serious threats against the host team, which were being cheered up by thousands of fans at Hanoi's Hang Day Stadium.

Coach Park Hang-seo said he is satisfied with Vietnam's position. "We have won 3-0 and the most important thing is we top the group now," Park told the press after the game.

But the final result did not say it all, he said. "It was actually not an easy game."

Cambodia's assistant coach Felix Dalmas, who guids the team through the game as head coach Keisuke Honda plays for an Australian club, yet said that it was hard for Cambodia to play against a top contender for the championship.

"We tried our best to contain Vietnam but the opponent were so strong," Dalmas said.

Cambodia was already out of the game before this match. Vietnam will continue its AFF run with group A's second-placed Malaysia, who won Myanmar 2-0 also on Saturday night.

Vietnam will play its semifinal match on December 2.