Weekly roundup: Generation Z's eating-out frenzy, sexual bribery, Tet break, and more

December 16, 2017 | 07:19 pm GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Vietnam's Generation Z may not make much money, but they have a weakness for eating out

To make their decision on where to eat out, these internet-savvy post-millennials still prefer word of mouth to online tips.
Vietnam to criminalize sex bribes next year

Taking non-material bribes like sex will be a crime under the revised Penal Code, but a top judge says the definition is 'vague.'
100 percent of meat samples in Saigon, southern neighbors infected with E. coli: study

150 duck, chicken and pork samples contained levels of the dangerous bacterium beyond the national safety limits.
Vietnamese taxi drivers cut fares to lure airport customers back from Uber, Grab

Airport fares used to be a major source of income for drivers, but now that's a thing of the past.
Street barber eats humble pie for threatening to kill Saigon's Captain Sidewalk

The disgruntled man says he was resentful of a cleanup campaign that exacted a heavy toll on his fellow street vendors.
Vietnam's emerald mountain gem named among world’s most beautiful

'Terraced rice fields are a shade of green so deep, you’ll feel like you’ve stepped into a painting.’
Inspectors find no silk in top Vietnamese silk brand's products

Police have taken over the investigation, which could lead to fraud charges punishable by up to 15 years in jail in Vietnam.
Vietnam to kick off Lunar New Year break on Valentine's Day

The government's preferred option will have the 7-day holiday start on February 14.
Airline employees likely behind customer information leaks to taxi companies: Vietnam aviation authority

An inspection has unveiled multiple security risks in airline booking protocol.
The pink church with the snap-happy worshippers in Saigon

This masterpiece is understandably one of the most Instagrammed places in the city.
Vietnamese workers' life-changing dreams turned to ashes by fatal factory fire in Taiwan
The bubble tea craze sweeping Saigon – in pictures
