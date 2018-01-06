VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Fatal explosion in northern Vietnam, fugitive tycoon arrested, record breaking economy and more

January 6, 2018 | 11:51 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Explosion kills 2 kids, destroys 7 houses in northern Vietnam

The incident happened at a scrap facility in a residential area where many warheads have been found.
Vietnam arrests wanted property tycoon deported from Singapore

The fugitive, wanted in Vietnam for revealing state secrets, was escorted to Hanoi after being accused of violating Singapore’s immigration law.
Coffee, tea or bikini? VietJet stands by racy calendar in face of criticism

The annual 'bikini' calendar has gone viral online.
Vietnam attracts record tourist numbers in 2017 but can't escape bad reputation

Robbery, petty crimes, traffic accidents and service quality continue to scar the country's image.
HCMC court drops Uber’s lawsuit against tax demand

The Netherlands firm will have to continue paying the tax.
Southern Vietnam braces for first storm of 2018

A tropical depression near the southern Philippines is forecast to develop into a storm and head west to southern Vietnam.
Vietnam's runaway energy bigwig faces 2nd death sentence for embezzlement

Trinh Xuan Thanh allegedly agreed to undersell shares at PVP Land's project and accepted the buyer's $617,000 'gift' in return.
Bullish investors can bring Vietnam’s stock market to record high in 2018: analysts

VN-Index already reached an 11-year high on Wednesday, marking the first time it surpassed 1,000 points since the global financial crisis.
Five projects that could ease HCMC's traffic congestion in 2018

Once they're completed, traffic in the city might just become slightly more bearable.
2017 a record-breaking year for Vietnam’s economy

Records tumbled this year as the economy grew from strength to strength.
Jobless Vietnamese millennials would rather stay home than do manual work
The year in pictures: Vietnam in 2017
Tags: Vietnam news weekly roundup
 
