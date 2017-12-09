Weekly roundup: Fall from grace, tourism boom, visa-friendly destination, better life and more

|
Vietnam arrests once-rising political star for wrongdoings at state energy giant
Dinh La Thang faces the music for his mismanagement at PetroVietnam and is the latest political casualty of the anti-graft move.
|
Australia, India among 6 new countries eligible for e-visa to Vietnam
Visitors from Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand and the U.A.E have also been added to the list.
|
Is life better today than 50 years ago? Most Vietnamese say YES
Economic confidence helps Vietnam lead a divided survey on whether life has progressed over the past five decades.
|
A peek inside the hermit kingdom: Dining at Pyongyang, a North Korean restaurant in Vietnam
We tuck into a seriously surreal meal, accompanied by captivating music, interrupted chats and strict surveillance.
|
More than just a Kong set: Vietnamese province named among top places to go in 2018
Forget Hanoi and Ha Long Bay, Ninh Binh is the place to visit next year.
|
Vietnam puts brakes on controversial toll station in wake of public backlash
The decision sent jubilant drivers pouring onto National Highway 1 to celebrate what they perceive as a victory.
|
Saigon stretches its legs with new walking streets plan in backpacker district
The public will have their say on the expansion of the city's already popular pedestrian area.
|
Vietnam’s beloved Sa Pa might lose itself in tourism race: PM
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said tourism development must not harm Sa Pa’s ‘green jungle or ethnic culture.’
|
Vietnam on track to lure almost 13 million foreign visitors this year
The record all-time high of 10 million tourists has already been smashed.
|
Vietnam tries to whip Communist Party into shape with tough new anti-dissent rule
Expulsion is the harshest penalty facing members who do not toe the Party line.
|
Hanoi gets its first McDonald's as influx of western fast food chains continues
|
6 destinations to emerge as tourism magnets in Vietnam in 2017