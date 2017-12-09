VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Fall from grace, tourism boom, visa-friendly destination, better life and more

December 9, 2017 | 04:19 pm GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Vietnam arrests once-rising political star for wrongdoings at state energy giant

Dinh La Thang faces the music for his mismanagement at PetroVietnam and is the latest political casualty of the anti-graft move.
Australia, India among 6 new countries eligible for e-visa to Vietnam

Visitors from Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand and the U.A.E have also been added to the list.
Is life better today than 50 years ago? Most Vietnamese say YES

Economic confidence helps Vietnam lead a divided survey on whether life has progressed over the past five decades.
A peek inside the hermit kingdom: Dining at Pyongyang, a North Korean restaurant in Vietnam

We tuck into a seriously surreal meal, accompanied by captivating music, interrupted chats and strict surveillance.
More than just a Kong set: Vietnamese province named among top places to go in 2018

Forget Hanoi and Ha Long Bay, Ninh Binh is the place to visit next year.
Vietnam puts brakes on controversial toll station in wake of public backlash

The decision sent jubilant drivers pouring onto National Highway 1 to celebrate what they perceive as a victory.
Saigon stretches its legs with new walking streets plan in backpacker district

The public will have their say on the expansion of the city's already popular pedestrian area.
Vietnam’s beloved Sa Pa might lose itself in tourism race: PM

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said tourism development must not harm Sa Pa’s ‘green jungle or ethnic culture.’
Vietnam on track to lure almost 13 million foreign visitors this year

The record all-time high of 10 million tourists has already been smashed.
Vietnam tries to whip Communist Party into shape with tough new anti-dissent rule

Expulsion is the harshest penalty facing members who do not toe the Party line.
Hanoi gets its first McDonald's as influx of western fast food chains continues
6 destinations to emerge as tourism magnets in Vietnam in 2017
