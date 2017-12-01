VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

More than just a Kong set: Vietnamese province named among top places to go in 2018

By Vi Vu   December 1, 2017 | 05:55 pm GMT+7
More than just a Kong set: Vietnamese province named among top places to go in 2018
A view of Ninh Binh. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Trang

Forget Hanoi and Ha Long Bay, Ninh Binh is the place to visit next year.

U.S. travel site Insider has named Ninh Binh Province in northern Vietnam one of the 50 best spots to visit in the coming year.

The province came out on top of the list as a place that “boasts impressive topography”, thanks to its mesmerizing mix of rivers, limestone cliffs and paddy fields

Sitting 60 miles to the south of Hanoi, Ninh Binh is often overlooked by tourists.

It is also treated as an underdog to the UNESCO-recognized Ha Long Bay around five hours away. It is sometimes referred to as the “Ha Long Bay on land”, given the green mountains that rise out of its paddy fields.

Ninh Binh was one of the three filming locations for “Kong: Skull Island”, one of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters of 2017.

Insider suggests visitors try the full experience by gliding along the river that runs between paddy fields in a traditional boat, exploring caves in Cuc Phuong National Park and visiting the ancient temples and palaces in the area.

Its 2018 bucket list spans across Europe and includes some of the world’s biggest cities such as Buenos Aires, Chicago, London, Mexico, New Orleans and New York. In Asia, it recommends Singapore, Sichuan in China, Indonesia's Raja Ampat Islands and Taipei.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Ninh Binh travel destinations
 
Read more
Pound's fall boosts London's appeal to tourists: study

Pound's fall boosts London's appeal to tourists: study

Hanoi to reopen Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum after prolonged maintenance work

Hanoi to reopen Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum after prolonged maintenance work

Vietnam on track to lure almost 13 million foreign visitors this year

Vietnam on track to lure almost 13 million foreign visitors this year

Australia, India among 6 new countries eligible for e-visa to Vietnam

Australia, India among 6 new countries eligible for e-visa to Vietnam

Tourism guru plants the seed for floral canal in Saigon

Tourism guru plants the seed for floral canal in Saigon

The Guardian names Vietnam’s Quy Nhon among best destinations for winter sun

The Guardian names Vietnam’s Quy Nhon among best destinations for winter sun

Terrorists go to rehab at '5-star' Saudi center

Terrorists go to rehab at '5-star' Saudi center

Vietnam dives into the deep to generate more cash from precious cave kingdom

Vietnam dives into the deep to generate more cash from precious cave kingdom

 
go to top