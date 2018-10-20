VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Development plans, expat income, October tips and more

October 20, 2018 | 08:00 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Vietnam 16th top country for expat earnings: HSBC survey

An annual HSBC survey says expats in Vietnam earn an average of $90,408 a year, ranking 16th in the world.
Vietnam should prioritize local factories for high-speed railway: senior official

 The north-south high-speed railway should be seized as an opportunity for the country’s manufacturing sector and labor, a senior official says.
Why October is the best time to touch down in Vietnam

October is here and many of Vietnam’s travel destinations are shining brightly. Here are five reasons why the country is worth having on your itinerary.
Tickle your taste buds at Hanoi market food court

Hanoi’s Thanh Cong Market may not have made it to travel guide bucket lists, but its lure is irresistible to the capital’s foodies.
HCMC officials not keen on city expansion

An expert says HCMC needs to become bigger to tackle several ongoing problems, but municipal authorities are not enthused.
62-year-old woman, son travel across Vietnam by motorbike

 A 62-year-old Saigon woman has gone on a trans-Vietnam tour by motorbike together with her son, covering 5,795 kilometers in 28 days.
Vingroup sees credit rating cut due to Vinfast car venture, but remains unfazed

 Ratings agency Fitch has downgraded conglomerate Vingroup’s outlook for its expansion into car manufacturing, but the company remains unworried.
Taking a tour around Vietnam to discover true beach paradises

Given its 3,000-km coastline, the country is the ultimate place to relax on beautiful beaches with smooth sands and turquoise waters.
15,000 people live an ‘imperial’ life in Hue slum

On the Hue imperial citadel, a World Heritage monument, thousands live in squalid conditions that they’re eager to escape.
Riding the ‘calm rush’ of Hanoi’s West Lake

Hanoi’s largest lake has surprisingly quiet, beautiful spots and a wide range of places to eat, drink and make merry.
Chorus of disapproval greets HCMC’s new opera house plan
Work speeds up on Saigon’s Chinatown market
Tags: Vietnam news weekly roundup Vietnam stories China Vietnam Hanoi bus
 
