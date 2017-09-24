VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Da Nang's leaders named and shamed, Vietnam's stance on 'The Vietnam War', Saigon's walking dread and more

September 24, 2017 | 09:42 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Top leaders named and shamed in latest scandal to hit Vietnam's 'most livable city'

The latest developments come after a raft of management scandals that have plagued Da Nang and before a major Party gathering.
Vietnam speaks out on US documentary TV series 'The Vietnam War'

Vietnam's foreign ministry spokesperson hopes that 'the American people and filmmakers understand the legitimacy of the resistance war.'
Air pollution cuts 1.16 years off life expectancy in Vietnam: study

Air quality in northern and central Vietnam is much worse than in the south, the study notes.
No country for walking men

With some of the world's most cluttered sidewalks and reluctant pedestrians, getting around Saigon by foot can be a drag.
To many Vietnamese, US still a top overseas study destination in spite of Donald Trump

Check out the facts and figures on why so many students are heading state-side.
HCMC asks native English teachers to put away audiovisual equipment

The city said primary school students should have more opportunities to speak English directly with their teachers.
Suspense as Trump non-committal about planned visits to Vietnam, Philippines

Canceling such trips would push the U.S. closer to retreating from a region that China is salivating at, analysts say.
Typhoon kills 8, causes massive blackout in central Vietnam

1.3 million people are out of electricity. 
Saigon plans congestion charge to combat traffic chaos

The charge could come into force at the same time the city's first metro line is launched in 2020.
Vietnam to cap foreign ownership at 30 pct for real estate projects in new special economic zones

‘The limit is to guarantee security and prevent acquisitions by foreigners.’
Vietnam to tolerate ‘no mistakes’ at APEC summit after host city's leaders implicated for misconduct
Where the mighty stand together
Tags: Vietnam news weekly roundup
 
