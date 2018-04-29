Weekly roundup: Cell phone photo puzzle, Saigon nightlife, street vendors' dilemma and more

|
Expats confused over Vietnam’s profile picture requirement for phone users
Some have no idea about the requirement, others find it invasive while network providers can’t guarantee help in English.
|
Vietnam demands that China remove military jamming equipment from Spratly Islands
The equipment installed by China causes radio jamming and seriously violates Vietnam's sovereignty.
|
Koreans rush to study Vietnamese for new business opportunities amidst China’s boycott
800 Koreans signed up for Vietnamese oral tests last year, an increase of 15 percent from 2016, according to reports.
|
Saigon has one of the best nightlife in Southeast Asia: Rough Guides
Nightlife in the megacity has something for everyone, be it partying hard or watching the skyline with a cocktail.
|
Vietnamese mother torn between two sons 20 years after being sold to China
'I’m happy that I’m home now but I still want to return to China for my son there.'
|
With bigger paycheck in sight, millennials lead job hopping trend in Vietnam
As Vietnam’s private sector is booming, millennials refuse to settle for an OK job. They want more.
|
To street vendors in Vietnam’s biggest cities, sidewalk is a lifeline
With no jobs in the country, vendors say Hanoi and Saigon’s sidewalk cleanup campaigns won’t drive them away.
|
Vietnam's pristine bay named among best places to visit in May
Mesmerizing beaches and luxury resorts make a perfect combination for Cam Ranh, according Condé Nast Traveler
|
One year on since houses swallowed by erosion in Vietnam's Mekong Delta
Residents are still trying to recover from their loss.
|
Vietnam to hear appeal of runaway oil bigwig in landmark corruption case next month
Trinh Xuan Thanh said he did not commit the convicted crimes and Dinh La Thang said the verdict was not fair or objective.
|
Vietnam’s proposed property tax won’t hit the poor: minister
|
Rare photos of 1967 beach town in southern Vietnam evoke nostalgia