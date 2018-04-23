VnExpress International
Travel

Vietnam's pristine bay named among best places to visit in May

By Nguyen Quy   April 23, 2018 | 01:33 pm GMT+7
A beach in Cam Ranh Bay in the central province of Khanh Hoa. Photo by VnExpress/Ruahayxin

Mesmerizing beaches and luxury resorts make a perfect combination for Cam Ranh, according Condé Nast Traveler.

If you are struggling with travel ideas for the summer, Vietnam can offer some help.

The country's deep-water Cam Ranh Bay, with its budding beach tourism, has been named among the world’s seven best destinations for May by top travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler.

Cam Ranh, an hour south of its much busier sister Nha Trang in the central province of Khanh Hoa, boasts pristine and mesmerizing beaches that have yet to be marred by human hands. It's where one can find "the lifetime fascination" in the deep waters, the U.S.-based magazine said.

Luxury facilities such as a top-tier golf course and beachfront resorts should be part of the package, it said.

Cam Ranh international airport is expected to unveil a new international terminal to bring in more overseas visitors to the country this May.

The Condé Nast list also includes Paris, Sicily and Puglia of Italy, Portugal’s remote Azores islands, Cannes and Monte Carlo, San Francisco and Louisville.

International visitor arrivals in Vietnam in the first quarter of this year jumped 30.9 percent from a year ago to 4.2 million.

The country expects to receive 15-17 million foreign arrivals this year.

