Rare photos of 1967 beach town in southern Vietnam evoke nostalgia

The vintage images depict everyday life in Vung Tau half a century ago.

At a market in Vung Tau, a port town in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, more than two hours drive from southeast of Ho Chi Minh City. It has been an important trade hub in southern Vietnam.

Merchants sit by their bamboo baskets at a market. 50 years ago, most of the merchants were women.

A woman and a boy have noodles soup at a market. Vung Tau is known for its rustic yet authentic cuisine. Beef noodles and fish salads are now some the town's famous dishes that all tourists should try.

A shop owner arranges his products.

A beach in Vung Tau. The town's once untouched beaches are now popular destinations for visitors from nearby places, mostly from Saigon.

The Vung Tau Port.

A food stall next to the beach in Vung Tau. Food stalls like this have been around for ages and serve mainly tourists.