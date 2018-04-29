VnExpress International
Sweat it out: Saigonese struggle as heat wave bakes city

By Quynh Tran, Thanh Nguyen   April 29, 2018 | 11:11 am GMT+7

Saigon is going through extreme summer heat in the end of April, prompting people to resort to various cooling methods.

Motorbike drivers hide under a bridge away from the red light as afternoon temperatures reach 37-39 degrees Celsius, or 98.6-102 degrees Fahrenheit.

Motorbike drivers hide under a bridge awat from the red light as afternoon temperatures reach 37-39 degrees Celsius, or 98.6 -102 degrees Fahrenheit.
Motorbike drivers wrap themselves up from the sun.

Motorbike drivers wrap themselves up from the sun.
Sang, a construction worker in Go Vap District, is all sweaty under the scorching heat. "I bathe in sweat," he said. "I have to take a drink break every 10 minutes."

Sang, a construction worker in Go Vap District, is all sweaty under the scorching heat. “I bathe in sweat," he said. "I have to take a drink break every 10 minutes."
Phan Tan, a xe om motorbike taxi driver, uses a jacket to shield him from the sun while waiting for passengers on Truong Chinh Street in Tan Binh District.

Phan Tan, a xe om motorbike taxi driver, uses a jacket to shield him from the sun while waiting for passengers on Truong Chinh Street in Tan Binh District.
Heat wave makes life tougher for outdoor workers.

Heat wave makes life tougher for outdoor workers.
A construction worker covers herself up as she sprays water in front the construction site to cool down the air.

A construction worker covers herself up as she sprays water in front the construction site to cool down the air.
The blistering hot weather makes people, especially children, fall sick. Saigon hospitals are crowded with child patients these days.

The blistering hot weather makes people, especially children, fall sick. Saigon hospitals are crowded with child patients these days.
Many residents flock to the Saigon River for some cool air.

Many residents flock to the Saigon River for some cool air.
Swimming pool is an ideal hideaway. April is usually the hottest month in the city. Temperatures ranging from 37 to 39 degrees Celsius are said to be the daily norm until early May, when the rain season begins.

Swimming pool is an ideal hideaway. April is usually the hottest month in the city. Temperatures ranging from 37 to 39 degrees Celsius are said to be the daily norm until early May, when the rain season begins.
Tags: Vietnam weather Saigon Ho Chi Minh City heat wave life Saigon Heat
 
