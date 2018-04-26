VnExpress International
In central Hanoi, water pipes build huge spider mazes

By Ngoc Thanh   April 26, 2018 | 11:35 am GMT+7

Not your everyday plumbing system.

More than 40 water pipes run outside the yard of Buu Dien collective zone on Nguyen Cong Hoan Str. in Hanoi. All of them are connected to a huge tank which is the main source of water for many households here.

More than 40 water pipes run outside the yard of a collective zone, a post-war residential complex for public workers, on Nguyen Cong Hoan Street in Hanoi. All of them are connected to a huge tank which is the main source of water for many families here.
"The complex was built in the 1990s. Residents from the first floor have their own plumbing system and the rest use water provided by that big tank," Dung, a resident, said.
Hundreds of pipes are connected to the water tank of another collective zone on Le Phung Hieu Street, Hoan Kiem District. The complex has two tanks on the rooftop. However, due to limited capacity of the tanks, people have built an extra, submerged one to have more water for the whole area.
Plenty of pipes on the ground.
Loud noises can be heard from 50 electric water pumps in a collective one on Le Trong Hieu Street, day or night.
"Freshwater flows through the primary meter into the tank. Each family also has their own water meter. These meters have been neatly arranged on this metal rack for years," a resident said.
Every family has their own water meter. This one is carefully locked by chains.
Many water pumps are placed high above the ground.
The water pipes run across the power line network.
Pipes can be seen on every wall.
Tags: vietnam hanoi pipes power lines collective infrastructure Urban city water pipes architecture plumbing water treatment
 
