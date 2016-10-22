Weekly roundup: Big holiday decision, animal rescue, US-China tightrope, and more

|
Vietnam weighs record-long Lunar New Year break
State employees could for the first time have 10 days off for the Tet holiday, which will begin in late January.
Formosa's fish kill robs Vietnam’s tourism of millions of dollars
Arrivals and tourism revenue in areas affected by the toxic spill fell by up to 90 percent.
Vietnam leader slams corruption, eroding morality in Communist Party
Vietnam's top leader has admitted that immorality is eroding the ruling party, chipping away at public trust.
Saigon’s mediocre art shows drive tourists to sleep
Travel companies say the shows need to be more fun and contemporary.
Vietnam walks a thin line as American, Chinese warships make landmark port calls
Vietnam has pursued a delicate path between the major world powers.
Mekong Delta family celebrates $4 mln lottery win
'We couldn't sleep all night.'
Floods claim 35 souls in central Vietnam
Residents still find themselves struggling with the wreckage left behind and are bracing for further storms.
All 3 bodies found after helicopter crashes in southern Vietnam
The helicopter crashed in Ba Ria-Vung Tau during a training session on Tuesday.
Into the trenches with the bomb disposal squad
Disposing of deadly munitions in Vietnam seems an uphill task, but there may be hope.
Vietnamese millennials, the couch potato generation
Not having enough exercise is one of the 10 leading risk factors for global mortality.